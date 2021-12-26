The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued several Winter Storm Warnings in the eastern mountains, as well as multiple High Wind Warnings for southern parts of the state on Sunday.
A fast moving winter storm system will move through the eastern San Juan Mountains, the eastern Sawatch Mountains, and Rabbit Ears Pass starting Sunday morning.
The heaviest snow will fall on Sunday with up to a foot possible over the eastern San Juan Mountains, according to the service.
The area is expected to see wind gusts up to 70 MPH which could cause blowing and drifting snow, the service said.
At Rabbit Ears Pass, snow accumulations could be between 7 and 14 inches, with winds up to 65 MPH.
"Snow will increase this morning, and will be heavy at times especially during the middle of the day. Strong winds and considerable blowing snow will combine with the falling snow to produce near blizzard conditions at time," the warning read.
The Winter Storm Warnings will remain active until 5 PM on Monday night.
"Periods of snow to continue into early next week with additional significant snows possible Monday night through Wednesday," NWS said in a tweet.
Mountain snows, damaging winds, and high fire danger expected across southern CO today. Please travel with care if you must venture out. Check https://t.co/QTBZBkKDhV before leaving for your destination. Avoid activities which could start a wildfire. #cowx pic.twitter.com/EJClMQsDGl— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 26, 2021
"Consider avoiding travel during the worst conditions, which will likely be during the middle of the day today. If you do travel, drive with extreme caution. Take a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded," the NWS warned.
Damaging winds are also expected throughout the southern part of the state. A High Wind Warning is in place for Elbert, Adams, and Arapahoe counties between 11 AM and 5PM on Sunday. Winds in the area could get up to 40 MPH, with 60 MPH gusts.
"Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution," the service said.
Another High Wind Warning has been activated Bent County including Las Animas.
Western winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected in the area until 8 PM on Sunday.
The third High Wind Warning is in place for the San Luis Valley, Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains, and the southern I-25 corridor of Huerfano County until 8 PM.
Southwest wind could get up to 50 MPH with 80 MPH wind gusts in these areas.
"Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible," the service warned.
Find official updates about this storm on the National Weather Service website.
