According to the National Weather Service, measurable snow is expected to fall across all of Colorado at some point between Tuesday night and Friday morning. Totals will vary greatly, ranging from a couple inches in some parts of the state to two feet elsewhere – but every town has a near-100 percent chance of seeing at least a few fresh flakes.
Multiple weather alerts have been issued, with travel impacts expected. Wednesday morning and evening commutes, along with the Thursday morning commute, could prove problematic for some.
The highest snow totals are expected on the peaks near Steamboat Springs, though most mountains statewide should get at least a foot of snow (exceptions can be seen on the maps below).
Here's a breakdown of how much snow is expected to land around the state (keep scrolling for high-end forecast):
Here's a look at the high-end forecast:
Snow could keep falling until Friday morning in some places.
While Wednesday will likely be a bit warmer during the day, a rapid temperature drop is expected on Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures are expected to reach the single-digits or become sub-zero in parts of the state.
Find additional weather updates and alerts on the National Weather Service website.
