According to the National Weather Service, another round of heavy snow may be hitting Colorado in a couple weeks.
The western half of the state is currently included in a storm system set to hit the American West from March 15 to 21, per the National Weather Service's 'experimental' long-term heavy snow prediction map. The range of this winter storm also includes Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Arizona, New Mexico, and a small portion of Montana. During the same time, much of the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California is expected to get hit.
This storm is still more than a week out, which means it could change quite a bit.
If it does hit, it would be on par for the wetter month of March that was predicted. The rest of spring may be much drier.
Find the latest updates on the National Weather Service website.
