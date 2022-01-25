Mueller State Park just announced its winter line-up of activities, perfect for savoring the last weeks of the season, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
On top of a series of guided hikes in the park, this time of year, Mueller also offers an array of solo winter activities.
"Tired of hibernating in winter until spring returns? Get outdoors and enjoy sledding, hiking, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing on groomed trails at Mueller State Park. Or take advantage of “dark sky hikes” a full-moon hike and even a Winter Wonder Forest Bathing Walk," the release said.
The park and campground are open year-round, and the Grouse Mountain and Conifer Ridge campground areas, as well as Black Bear Trail are kept maintained for visitors safety in the winter.
For a full schedule of guided hikes in the park, visit the CPW website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.