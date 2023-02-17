Starting on March 1, convenience and grocery stores that already sell beer in Colorado will be allowed to sell wine, following the November passage of Proposition 125. Existing beer retail licenses will also automatically be converted to beer and wine retail licenses as apart of the proposition.
Voters approved Proposition 125 with 50.6 percent of the 2,428,613 ballots cast in favor and 49.4 percent against.
"Consumers want the convenience of buying wine with groceries. This measure builds on the existing system to allow adults to buy wine in grocery and convenience stores, just as they do now with beer and other fermented malt beverages. These stores provide a safe and well-regulated environment to ensure responsible alcohol sales," the final draft of the proposition reads.
Grocery stores, convenience stores, and other licensed businesses will also now be able to host wine tastings.
