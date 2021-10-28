According to the National Weather Service, winds reached up to 80 miles per hour yesterday on Colorado's Loveland Pass – best known for connecting I-70 to ski resorts of Arapahoe Basin and Keystone.
A chart released by the organization shows winds steadily climbing throughout the day, consistently hanging around 30 miles per hour, but gusting into the 70s and 80s at about 4 PM on October 27. The speeds were clocked at about 12,000 feet of elevation.
Loveland Pass isn't the only spot getting hit with strong winds this week. Nearby and close to Black Hawk, Dakota Hill saw 72 mile per hour gusts yesterday, with several spots seeing wind in the 60-plus mile per hour range.
Winds are expected to taper off a little bit this weekend, in the 15 to 30 mile per hour range on most of Colorado's highest peaks. That being said, some gusts will likely be much stronger.
Remember, it's cold and there's snow on the ground now on Colorado's popular fourteener routes. Bring extra layers, multiple pairs of gloves, and dress to stay warm. The exposure will kill you before lack of food or water will.
