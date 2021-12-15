Dust storm Photo Credit: mdesigner125 (iStock).

By now, most Coloradans are fully aware of wild winds that are blasting the state. From "walls of dust" to "snow squalls" to a cartoonish amount of tumbleweeds blowing around, impacts have been seen far and wide.

Thus far, the strongest reported wind gust took place at 8:42 AM in Lamar, reaching 107 miles per hour. That being said, winds are forecasted to pick up a bit more as noon hits. It's also worth noting that wind gusts on high peaks are often missed when it comes to official measurement.

A gust of 91 miles per hour was also reported at the Air Force Academy in El Paso County at about 11 AM. According to the National Weather Service, "very dangerous conditions exist in the Pikes Peak region." Strong winds are expected to continue in the area for several hours.

Stay inside and away from windows if in an impacted area.

See the previous forecast of winds below.

