By now, most Coloradans are fully aware of wild winds that are blasting the state. From "walls of dust" to "snow squalls" to a cartoonish amount of tumbleweeds blowing around, impacts have been seen far and wide.
Thus far, the strongest reported wind gust took place at 8:42 AM in Lamar, reaching 107 miles per hour. That being said, winds are forecasted to pick up a bit more as noon hits. It's also worth noting that wind gusts on high peaks are often missed when it comes to official measurement.
Check out the wind gusts we've already had this morning... Winds will continue to increase today with gusts up to 80 mph for the Pikes Peak Region and Pueblo. Winds out east will stay strong too with blowing dust a continued concern. #COwx pic.twitter.com/yDeiZTRhI7— Sydney Jackson (@kktvSydney) December 15, 2021
A gust of 91 miles per hour was also reported at the Air Force Academy in El Paso County at about 11 AM. According to the National Weather Service, "very dangerous conditions exist in the Pikes Peak region." Strong winds are expected to continue in the area for several hours.
Stay inside and away from windows if in an impacted area.
See the previous forecast of winds below.
Time lapse of expected wind gusts from 18Z HRRR Model. Highest winds will occur from 9 am to 4 pm on Wednesday. #cowx pic.twitter.com/GTAhavcuWt— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 14, 2021
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.