It's been a windy day or so in Colorado, with gusts reaching above 70 miles per hour in some parts of the state.
According to the National Weather Service, winds hit 72 miles per hour on Dakota Hill, which is found north of I-70, around the Black Hawk area.
Winds also reached into the 60s in Downieville, at White Ranch Open Space, and in the Rocky Flats area.
See additional wind speeds below:
It's been another windy day with gusts in the 50's across the Plains with a few gusts into the 60's in the Foothills. #cowx pic.twitter.com/nhiKbNN8KH— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 27, 2021
Some of the highest winds today across south central and southeast Colorado. #cowx pic.twitter.com/6lCAevWLBB— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 27, 2021
During periods of heavy wind, it's especially important to be fire smart. Avoid doing anything that may spark a blaze in dry terrain, as wind-driven fires can be difficult to fight and can spread quickly.
Yesterday, one wind-driven fire resulted in the death of a volunteer firefighter, as the blaze grew unpredictably amid strong gusts.
