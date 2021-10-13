High wind warnings have been active in Colorado over the past 24 hours, cautioning those in the state of potentially damaging winds.
According to the Boulder branch of the National Weather Service, some of those winds hit hard, with parts of the state remaining windy into mid-day Wednesday.
Some of the highest winds clocked by the service were found on Dakota Hill, which is located in Gilpin County at 10,938 feet above sea level. Winds here hit 72 miles per hour.
Winds were strong at lower elevations in the area, too, hitting 64 miles per hour in the town of Black Hawk (8,537') and 57 miles per hour near Idaho Springs (7,526').
High wind warnings remain active in Colorado on Wednesday, though most alerts that were active yesterday have since expired.
Weld and Logan counties have an active wind warning through 6 PM, forecasting wind speeds of 30 to 40 miles per hour with 60 mile per hour gusts. Larimer and Boulder counties have a wind warning active through noon, warning of 75 mile per hour gusts, and Phillips and Sedgwick County have a wind warning active through 6 PM, warning of gusts up to 55 mies per hour.
Winds of this speed can be damaging, can blow around unsecured objects, and can make travel difficult – especially for high-profile vehicles.
