Along with a powerful storm system expected to drop up to two feet of snow in the Colorado mountains, the National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of damaging winds that are expected to hit parts of the state.
Between 9 PM on Monday until 8 PM on Tuesday, the NWS is calling for wind gusts up to 90 MPH in the southern mountains. Lower elevations along the Eastern Plains and San Luis Valley should expect gusts between 60 and 70 MPH. Consistent winds will be between 45 and 65 MPH in these areas, the service forecasts.
"People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows," the NWS service said.
The map below highlights the areas around the state that are included in a high wind warning that's set to start on Monday night.
Strong winds are also expected in many parts of the state not included in the 'high wind warning' listing, including on the Western Slope, where a wind advisory is also issued. In the central, southern, and northern mountains, strong winds are also expected, likely to have major impacts on visibility thanks to heavy snow.
Windy conditions will also play a role in fire danger across the state amid dry conditions. A Red Flag Warning is currently active until Tuesday night, with humidity is expected to fall below 15 percent. Any fire that starts is likely to spread quickly due to wind. The map below shows the effected areas.
Find additional weather updates on the National Weather Service website. All of these conditions and alerts are subject to rapid change.
