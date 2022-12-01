Strong winds are expected in Colorado through Friday evening, likely to create a dangerous situation.
According to the National Weather Service, powerful gusts have already started to sweep over high-elevation parts of the Front Range. The Service recorded wind speeds at 106 miles per hour on Boulder County's Niwot Ridge at about 8 AM on Thursday morning. This is at an elevation of over 12,000 feet.
The Service predicts that the strong winds will start to move down the eastern Front Range slopes and into the foothills this evening, moving into the lower foothills and flatter, densely-populated areas by Friday morning.
Currently, 'High Wind Warnings' have been announced for much of the Front Range, as well as parts of the Eastern Plains. Warnings go into effect at various times, starting with one in the Pikes Peak Region that activates at 5 PM on Thursday. Warnings stretch into the afternoon and evening of Friday, depending on the area.
Consistent wind speeds will be in the 30 to 45 mile per hour range, with peak gusts ranging from 75 to over 100 miles per hour. For example, OpenSummit.com predicts winds of 136 miles per hour on Pikes Peak on Friday around 9 AM.
Widespread power outages are expected.
People in impacted areas are instructed to remain in lower levels of homes and away from windows. Driving should be avoided, especially in high-profile vehicles. Unsecured objects will blow around and power outages will be possible.
It's also worth noting that forested areas should be avoided, as branches and trees can pose deadly hazards.
See more specifics on the National Weather Service website here.
