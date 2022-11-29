As winter weather blows through Colorado, many regions are seeing frigid temps with highs in the 20s expected around much of the state. At some of higher elevations spots, temperatures and wind chills have dropped to brutal lows.
At Berthoud Pass, a high mountain pass located in central Colorado, temps as low as -6 degrees and an astounding wind chill of -34 degrees were recorded on Tuesday.
Brrr! 🥶 Anybody at Berthoud Pass? It's quite chilly as the wind chill is -34°. Bundle up! #COwx pic.twitter.com/N3jzN9yLoA— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 29, 2022
Wind chill is determined by current temperature and wind speed. Winds can dramatically change the way cold feels to the body, also increasing the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.
Click here for a more in-depth look on how wind chill is calculated and how wind can speed can shorten the time it takes for frostbite to affect the body.
