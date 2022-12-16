Man in parka, hat and scarf frozen from the cold Photo Credit: cmannphoto (iStock).

Colorado's San Luis Valley gets notoriously cold during winter months, making it no surprise that the National Weather Service has issued a 'wind chill advisory' for the region through Saturday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, wind chills will get as low as negative 24 degrees, with the advisory lasting from midnight through 8 AM.

Wind chills this cold can result in frost bite in as little as 30 minutes.

Read more about wind chills here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

