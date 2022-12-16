Colorado's San Luis Valley gets notoriously cold during winter months, making it no surprise that the National Weather Service has issued a 'wind chill advisory' for the region through Saturday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, wind chills will get as low as negative 24 degrees, with the advisory lasting from midnight through 8 AM.
Wind chills this cold can result in frost bite in as little as 30 minutes.
Read more about wind chills here.
