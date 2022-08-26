Last weekend, many residents around the state were a bit surprised to see some snow-capped mountains – particularly those in the Colorado Springs area, looking up at Pikes Peak. While a dusting of this nature can be common in August, dropping a few inches, it's not necessarily a predictor of more snow soon to come.
During this time of the year, conditions on the highest peaks can result in snow if conditions are right, but rarely does weather allow for the accumulation of snow at lower elevation areas of Colorado. For example, while the earliest first snow ever in Denver took place on September 3 in 1961 – when a wild 4.2 inches of snow fell – the average first snowfall date for the Mile High City is October 18.
That being said, with mountain peak temperatures dipping into the 30s, it's likely that some higher elevation areas will start to see snow and ice on a more regular basis entering fall. This will mean that outdoor recreators will need to pay close attention to the forecast and plan ahead with warmer layers and traction tools.
According to Mountain-Forecast.com, several of the state's highest peaks are likely to get some precipitation tonight, but temperatures will likely mean it shows up as a drizzle. The same can be said for another round of moisture moving through the state late next week. Obviously, forecasts can change and temperatures could drop a bit, but as of now, no Colorado peak is expected to see significant snowfall over upcoming days.
Considering the fall weather prediction from the official National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it might be a bit of time before much snowfall takes place. They're calling for Colorado to be hotter than normal and drier than normal over the next three months. That's not to say no snowfall will occur, but that could be an indicator in regard to the amount of snowfall that will be seen compared to the norm. Obviously, warm and dry conditions aren't conducive to early season powder days.
So there you have it – don't be fooled by last weekend's accumulation. Winter weather isn't likely to rear its head anytime soon in the Centennial State.
