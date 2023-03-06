With springtime closing in fast on Colorado, many outdoor recreation enthusiasts are likely wondering what the late-season snowpack will look like. While no two years are identical, comparing this year to other similar snowpack years, as well as looking at long-term weather forecasts, may provide some insight.
As of March 6, Colorado's snowpack is at 123 percent of the to-date 30-year median, equating to 16.4 snow water equivalent inches. This is just half-an-inch off of the typical snow water equivalent peak of 16.9 inches, with the season peak typically hit on April 8. In other words, this season has been a good one for snowpack and the state is quite a bit ahead of the 30-year norm.
In comparison to similar years, 2019 was also at exactly 16.4 inches of snow water equivalent on March 6. It's worth noting that it had been lower until a big storm moved through, starting in early March, that would lift the snow water equivalent to 20.3 inches by March 14. That year, some level of measurable snowpack was around through July 13.
While statewide snowpack in 2023 is right where it was in 2019, there's no big storm on the radar in upcoming days.
Without big snow on the radar, this year may be more similar to that of 2014, which had statewide snowpack slightly below the current level, but similar consistent snow throughout the season, eventually peaking at 18.7 inches of snow water equivalent. During that year, measurable snowpack was present through June 28.
Looking back a bit farther, this year's snowpack throughout the season has been nearly identical to that of 2011. That being said, in 2011, a wet spring continued to drive snowpack growth until it hit 22.4 inches of snow water equivalent on May 3 and 4. The late snowpack boost that year kept measurable snow sticking around through July 18.
The snow season from 2008 to 2009 also saw a similar snowpack trajectory throughout the season, with a spring slowdown. During that year, snowpack was present through June 25.
With those four comparisons in mind, taking a look at the long-range National Weather Service forecast may help provide a picture of what's in store during crucial upcoming weeks.
While not much snow is expected to hit Colorado this week, an outlook from March 11 through March 19 shows the likelihood of above-norm precipitation. Colder-than-norm temperatures are also expected around much of the state through the end of the month.
It's reasonable to think that cold temperatures, along with more potential snow on the way could fare well for snowpack – at least through the end of March.
According to the National Weather Service seasonal forecast, which predicts weather through May, warmer-than-normal temperatures, along with drier-than-normal conditions are most likely in much of Colorado through the season of spring as a whole.
In other words March will likely be a decent month for maintaining and potentially adding to snowpack, but that may taper off come April and May. If that ends up being the case, this may be a similar year to that of 2013 to 2014, which saw measurable snowpack dissipate near the end of June, fueled by a quick melt in April and May.
Of course, some pockets of snow will still be present come July – some resorts may even manage to keep a portion of their slopes open until then – but if this writer had to guess, it's looking like a quicker melt will end the spring season, followed by most snow clearing out during June. I'm guessing those fourteener trails will be mostly dry come July.
What do you think snowpack will look like come July? Let us know in the comments.
All depends of the spring/summer weather - temps, especially heat waves along with monsoon start and how it does. Compared to last year, I hope we'll at least have snow capped mountains until next fall!
