Following the news that various Denver metro counties will be enacting a 'mask mandate or vaccine passport' policy for most local business, Colorado Governor Jared Polis hosted his own press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
Polis spent most of the official press conference promoting vaccinations and booster shots, as well as recommending that Coloradans proceed with caution during Thanksgiving gatherings. However, once the Q & A session hit, reporters from around the state immediately addressed the question on everyone's mind – will a statewide mask mandate follow mandates now active in several major cities and counties, including Denver?
"We're excited to work with every county across the state, realizing that we're a very diverse state," said Polis. Later stating "I have great respect for all public health departments."
Throughout the questioning, Polis continued to reference how different counties will continue to have different responses to the changing situation, noting that local governments should best know their own local needs.
Polis also noted that this wave of mandates is happening in a different setting – one where vaccines are widely available, compared to earlier days of the pandemic when they were not.
At one point, Polis noted that while some feel as if vaccination is a public safety issue, others feel as if making the decision to be vaccinated is a question of personal rights, also addressing that a variety of opinions that fall between these beliefs.
Polis did state that he hopes all counties are encouraging vaccines and masking, while also saying "we love even those that haven't" in regard to unvaccinated Coloradans.
Will Colorado be implementing a statewide mask or vaccine passport mandate? At this point, it seems like Polis is avoiding that, continuing to let public health decisions be made at the county level. While that could change in the future, Polis seemed to be fairly set on letting local governments make their own decisions during Tuesday's press conference.
See the full press conference here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Remember that time when people in smug Colorado made fun of Texas for being so stupid about masks and COVID? Good times.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.