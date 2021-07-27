UPDATE: The CDC has released their official recommendation and 38 Colorado counties meet their threshold for recommended indoor mask use for all. See that list here.
In case you haven't heard, it's expected that the CDC will soon be recommending that fully vaccinated people, along with the unvaccinated, again wear masks indoors in parts of the country where a high number of COVID-19 cases exist. According to an NBC news report, this shift, expected to be backed by the Biden administration, comes after new data has suggested that the vaccinated are not only contracting COVID-19, but also carrying higher levels of the virus than previously thought and are able to transmit the virus to others. Following Los Angeles reinstating their indoor mask mandate and other cities discussing similar moves, many Coloradans are also wondering whether or not the place they live will be impacted in days and weeks to come.
Editor's Note: This article features author opinion and speculation about the possibility of another mask mandate by looking at factors like current COVID-19 levels, CDC recommendations, past actions, and examples of what other places are doing. Obviously, we can't tell the future. This is just a look at how these factors may impact Colorado in days and weeks to come.
Current Colorado mask-wearing guidance from the state only mandates that unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people wear masks in very specific situations, including at homeless shelters, in prisons and jails, and in healthcare settings, in addition to during the public transportation process. Keep in mind that individual businesses still have the option to require mask use, as well. While Colorado once required nearly everyone to wear masks while indoors, the state first started to pull back on its mask mandates in May amid a reported drop in COVID-19 numbers, reaching its current status by June 1.
That being said, some changes may be on the way.
On June 27, it was announced that the CDC will likely recommend everyone in K-12 schools nationwide wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, including both adults and students. This accompanies the expectation that the CDC will recommend indoor mask use specifically in areas of high COVID-19 presence.
In order to predict how Colorado may react to each of these recommendations, consider how the state has acted in the past.
Colorado's first statewide mask mandate was issued by Governor Jared Polis on July 16, 2020, but many spots issued requirements long before that date – note that the CDC first started suggesting mask use on April 3. In Colorado, Denver started requiring masks on May 6 and Boulder on May 9. Aspen acted even quicker than that, requiring masks on April 27, 2020. Elsewhere in the country, California started requiring masks statewide on June 18 – nearly a full month before Colorado's statewide mandate – with Los Angeles requiring mask use on April 10 – more than two weeks before Aspen.
In regard to masks in K-12 schools, it was previously recommended by the CDC that most students and workers wear masks in the school setting and Colorado followed suit. That being said, Colorado lifted the requirement for masks in schools on July 1, prior to the CDC saying that this would no longer be the case for vaccinated people in the school environment a little over a week later.
To be clear – there's no definitive answer as to if and when Colorado will reinstate any sort of mask mandate at this time. However, considering past behavior, increased mask requirements may be likely if COVID-19 trends do not change.
Here's what we know:
In the past California was one of the state's leading the charge when it came to mask mandates, followed in many ways by other states and eventually Colorado. However, before Colorado committed to a statewide requirement, a number of Colorado cities started enacting their own requirements more than a month earlier.
Now that Los Angeles has reinstated its mask mandate and the CDC is expected to encourage mask use for all while indoors, the next change to watch for is whether or not rules start changing in Colorado at the county, city, or town level, as well as if other major population centers around the country start making changes. When mask mandates were first issued in 2020, parts of Colorado were about two weeks behind California's changes and about three weeks behind the CDC suggestion to wear masks, though the entire state lagged several more weeks behind that. Given that Colorado did eventually enact similar mandates in the past as tides changed around the country, that may be an indicator that something similar could happen in the future.
Whether or not Colorado will now backtrack on the July 1 change for K-12 schools given the new CDC recommendation also remains unclear. Colorado's decisions related to masks in the school setting haven't been directly tied to all CDC recommendations in the past.
Currently, a small number of counties in Colorado are at 'red level' risk ("severe risk")* when it comes to the two-week cumulative incidence rate, according to the state website, including Moffat, Rio Blanco, Summit, and Delta counties. A number of counties meet the criteria for 'orange level' risk ("high risk")*, though most counties are in the 'yellow level' risk ("concern")* zone, including Colorado's most populated counties. Two counties are "blue level" risk ("caution")* and many counties in the east, along with a few other less populated counties around the state are at the "green level" of risk ("protect our neighbors").*
*The color-based risk level scale consists of five stages and goes from green to blue to yellow to orange to red in severity, with red being most severe. Green means that less than 35 one-week cumulative incidence of COVID-19 have occurred. Blue means 35 to 100. Yellow means more than 100 to 300. Orange means more than 300 to 500. And red means more than 500. Read more here.
While most Coloradans are living in areas operating under the third tier of five defined risk levels, the Denver Post reports that COVID-19 cases are increasing in a majority of Colorado's counties (though hospitalizations remain flat). Officials are blaming the delta variant of COVID-19, which is considered to be more contagious than the original version of the virus.
At the time the mask mandate was issued in Colorado on July 16, 2020, the number of new cases in Colorado during a 3-day period spiked from 128 to 372, with the number of hospitalized persons with COVID-19 spiking, as well.
Currently, just over 3 million Coloradans are fully vaccinated of the state's estimated 5.76 million residents (2019) – roughly 53 percent. A number of studies have had mixed results in regard to how effective existing vaccines are against the delta variant, though the general consensus is that the vaccines offer some protection.
If delta variant cases continue to spike in Colorado and more places nationwide adopt mask mandates, it may be likely that mask requirements are coming back to the state – or at least parts of it – as we've seen a similar reaction to a similar situation in the past. Should this happen, it is likely the mandate will again be met with a mixed reaction from the public.
We'll have to wait and see.
