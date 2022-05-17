A video posted to Twitter by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) shows one golden eagle's journey over the course of its first year of life.
The eagle, referred to as FSV44, was tagged by wildlife officers in July of 2021 near Mead. According to officials, the young male bird had recently fledged his natal nest.
"Our study is looking at nest sites along a gradient of human activities and disturbances from urban to rural areas along the Front Range of Colorado. The study will give us a better understanding of this species’ tolerance of and adaptability to human activities and land use changes. The results will greatly improve long-term bald eagle monitoring, conservation and management efforts in Colorado," said CPW's Northeast Region Public Information Officer Jason Clay.
In the early months of FSV44's life, the eagle stayed close to home – just a few miles away from its natal nest. In August 2021, the bird made a 120-mile journey to Wyoming, where it settled for the first few months of fall.
The raptor returned to Northern Colorado in November and spent part of the winter within a few miles of its natal nest. The bird was recorded traveling across the northern part of the state until March 2022, when the eagle headed to North Dakota. On March 3, FSV44 flew 100 miles northward.
"After spending April in North Dakota, first-year male bald eagle FSV44 crossed into Canada on May 2. Cellular service got spotty, but on May 12, his tag called-in. He had almost reached Hudson Bay!" CPW said in a tweet on Monday.
FSV44 dispersed to Wyoming in late August and spent the fall there, before returning to northern Colorado in November. He spent part of the winter within a few miles of his natal nest. He began his northward migration in March, flying over 100 miles on March 3. https://t.co/2wAlHEFiGG pic.twitter.com/l11CyVH3S9— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) April 17, 2022
According to BirdsoftheWorld.org, Golden Eagles can travel more that 3,000 miles during the migration season.
"Specific to this juvenile male, he is giving us a better understanding of migration movements and a glimpse of male juvenile bald eagles dispersal after fledging," Clay said.
Find more information about CPW's Front Range Eagle Study, here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.