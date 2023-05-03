According to a Wednesday announcement, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission has voted unanimously to approve the final draft of the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan. This approval will make it possible for biologists to start reintroducing the gray wolf species to Colorado prior to the voter-approved deadline of December 31.
"This plan is better because of the thousands of Coloradans who provided thoughtful input, and I thank the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for their comprehensive work to develop this thoughtful plan," said Governor Jared Polis of the effort. "This science-based plan is the result of months of planning, convening stakeholder and expert working groups, and offering live and public comment opportunities, while factoring in the biological needs of the species, and creating the best possible chance for these amazing animals to be successfully restored to our state."
Around 4,000 public comments were collected online during the drafting process, with 232 people giving in-person testimony at five public meetings held around the state on the topic of the plan.
Key changes between the initial draft of the plan and the one that was ultimately approved were related to wolf-livestock depredation compensation. The original cap of $8,000 in compensation per animal that falls victim to depredation was increased to $15,000 or fair market value if that's lower than the cap. Revisions also made it so that claimants can get additional money for related veterinary expenses, up to $30,000 per animal.
It's also worth noting that revisions introduced a two-tiered compensation ratio, with livestock owners that implement conflict minimization practices getting a greater level of benefits.
The full text of the final plan that was approved can be found here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.