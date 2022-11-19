Officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are looking for a buck that was photographed walking around with a large fence pole attached to its antlers in Teller County.
The large deer was spotted near Rampart Range Road on Friday afternoon.
"For now its is highly mobile, running, jumping fences and making it impossible to catch. See it trapped? Please call CPW!" the department said in a tweet.
CPW wants to remind Coloradans to assess tangle hazards in their yards, to protect wildlife.
"Holiday decorations, hammocks, volleyball nets and various other items can all present problems when animals get tangled up in them, and it can be tricky to tranquilize deer to help free them of obstructions," officials said.
