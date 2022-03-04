Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) took to Twitter on Thursday to share photos of wildlife officer Mike Grooms releasing a tagged bald eagle for the department's Front Range bald eagle study.
The study began in 2021 and is projected to be complete after four years.
"Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), along with numerous project partners, have embarked on a four-year study to help better understand current population trends, habitat use and impacts of human disturbance on bald eagles along the state’s most densely populated corridor," CPW said in press release.
"We currently have 18 eagles tagged for this study. Most of our territorial eagles have started incubating eggs, at the same time that some wintering and migrating eagles are still present," the tweet said.
When finished, this will be the largest and most comprehensive bald eagle monitoring study that the department has ever conducted.
"The study will give us a better understanding of this species’ tolerance of and adaptability to human activities and land use changes. The results will greatly improve long-term bald eagle monitoring, conservation and management efforts in Colorado," said CPW Avian Researcher Reesa Conrey.
