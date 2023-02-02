Fragment of a sooty white brick home that is on fire with flames Stock photo. Photo Credit: Jaap2 (iStock).

District Wildlife Manager Todd Cozad has received a 'Medal of Valor' for his quick actions that saved a life on October 21, 2022.

As detailed in a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Cozad was the first responder to arrive at the scene of a rural house fire in Colorado. When he got there, the home was already engulfed in flames.

After being told that someone was still inside of the residence, Cozad sprung into action.

He crawled inside and located a man, who was unconscious. He then dragged the man to safety and started to administer CPR until paramedics arrived on the scene. Cozad played an instrumental role in saving the man's life.

Cozad's 'Medal of Valor' is a part of Colorado Parks and Wildlife's annual awarding process.

"The awards are given annually to officers and rangers who demonstrate exceptional service and exemplify the qualities of commitment to preserving and enhancing Colorado's natural resources, wildlife and state parks, as well as a deep knowledge and expertise in biology, science, social mores, leadership, law enforcement and park or wildlife management," said Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

