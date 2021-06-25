More than 25,000 acres have been burnt cumulatively by active fires in Colorado. Thankfully, favorable weather conditions have allowed firefighters to make progress on several in several places around the state. Here's the breakdown of what's burning and where.
Editor's Note: This article has been updated as of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021. For the latest information, please visit Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov.
1. The Oil Springs Fire
Size: 12,707 acres
Previously reported size: 11,933 acres
Location: 20 miles south of Rangely, northwest Colorado
Containment: 5 percent
Cause: Lightning
Start Date: Friday June 18th, 2021 around 6:45 PM
Updates: Containment grew to 5% thanks to recent rains. Increased humidity and cooler temperatures are also helping firefighters make good progress.
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, all evacuations have been lifted. Highway 139 remains closed for public and firefighter safety. County roads 23, 103 and, 122 have also re-opened. Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place in Rio Blanco County as of Friday, June 25.
More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7569/
2. Sylvan Fire
Size: 3,752 acres
Previously reported size: 3,583 acres
Location: 16 miles south of Eagle, central Colorado
Containment: 0 percent
Cause: Suspected lightning, under investigation
Start: Sunday June 20th, 2021 around 03:15 PM
Updates: The blaze has hit Sylvan Lake State Park, which remains closed to the public. The fire has also crossed the Mount Thomas Trail as crews continue working on containment lines. Favorable weather conditions have helped firefighters make progress Friday on containing the blaze.
More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7562/
3. West Fire
Size: 3,421 acres
Previously reported size: 3,401 acres
Location: 80 miles northwest of Craig, northwest Colorado
Containment: 50 percent
Cause: Lightning
Start: Sunday June 20th, 2021 around 12:15 PM
Updates: The West Fire grew slightly yesterday, but crews increased containment from 30 to 50 percent. Cloud cover, higher humidity, and lower temperatures are expected to contribute to moderated fire behavior again on Friday.
Portions of Moffat County Roads 72 and 10N remain closed. Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place for Moffat and Rio Blanco Counties as well as all BLM lands within the Little Snake and White River Field Offices as of Friday, June 25.
More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7574/
4. Muddy Slide Fire
Size: 4,150 acres
Previously reported size: 4,056 acres
Location: 20 miles west of Kremmling
Containment: 0 percent
Cause: Unknown
Start Date: Sunday June 20th, 2021 around 3:00 PM
Updates: The Muddy Slide Fire area received about 0.2 inches of rain on Thursday, which temporarily reduced fire behavior.
Mandatory evacuation remains in place for residents on Routt County Road 16 between mile markers 12 and 21.
The evacuation shelter is located at the Soroco High School in Oak Creek. The Hayden Fairgrounds in Hayden is taking livestock and the Routt County Humane Society at 760 Critter Court in Steamboat Springs is taking pets, but you must call 970-879-1090 prior to heading over.
More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7566/
5. Trail Canyon Fire
Size: 881 acres
Previously reported size: 881 acres
Location: 10 miles northwest of Red Mesa
Containment: 90 percent
Cause: Lightning
Start Date: Friday, June 18th, 2021 around 5:18 PM
Updates: There has been no new growth on the Trail Canyon Fire over the past three days. Firefighters will patrol the fire perimeter and extinguish any remaining hot spots.
More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7557/
6. Wild Cow Fire
Size: 553 acres
Previously reported size: 248 acres
Location: South of Baxter Pass in Garfield County, northwest of Fruita
Containment: Unknown
Cause: Lightning Suspected
Start Date: Monday June 21st, 2021 around 4:30 PM
Updates: Firefighters are working to control lines to keep the Wild Cow Fire from growing. Decreased fire behavior has been reported Friday due to higher humidity levels.
More Information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7575/
