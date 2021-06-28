Over the weekend, cooler temperatures and widespread precipitation provided a much-needed moment of relief to firefighters battling the various blazes that are currently active in Colorado.
Here's the breakdown of what's burning and where:
Editor's Note: This article has been updated as of 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021. For the latest information, please visit Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov.
1. The Oil Springs Fire
Size: 12,613 acres
Previously reported size: 12,707 acres
Location: 20 miles south of Rangely, northwest Colorado
Containment: 18 percent
Cause: Lightning
Start Date: Friday June 18th, 2021 around 6:45 PM
Updates: Crew are continuing to secure and mop up along the fire perimeter on Monday. Minimal fire behavior is taking place with the potential to increase due heavier fuels and forecasted winds gusting up to 20 mph.
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, all evacuations have been lifted. County roads 113, 116, and BLM road 1045 remain closed. Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place in Rio Blanco County as of Friday, June 25.
More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7569/
2. Sylvan Fire
Size: 3,775 acres
Previously reported size: 3,752 acres
Location: 16 miles south of Eagle, central Colorado
Containment: 19 percent
Cause: Suspected lightning, under investigation
Start: Sunday June 20th, 2021 around 03:15 PM
Updates: Rainy weather and continued hard work from firefighters has resulted in minimal fire activity. Containment has increased to 19 percent. Sylvan Lake State Park remains closed.
More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7562/
3. West Fire
Size: 3,429 acres
Previously reported size: 3,421 acres
Location: 80 miles northwest of Craig, northwest Colorado
Containment: 98 percent
Cause: Lightning
Start: Sunday June 20th, 2021 around 12:15 PM
Updates: Fire containment has increased to 19 percent thanks to weekend rains.
Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place for Moffat and Rio Blanco Counties, as well as all BLM lands within the Little Snake and White River Field Offices, as of Friday, June 25.
Stage 2 fire restrictions will begin Friday, June 25 at 12:01 a.m. for BLM administered lands in Grand, Eagle, Summit, Routt, Moffat, Garfield, and Rio Blanco counties along with lands within the Kremmling, White River, and Little Snake Field Offices. https://t.co/luzojCAqK9 pic.twitter.com/hVjrFwvQU8— BLM Colorado Fire (@BLMColoradoFire) June 24, 2021
More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7574/
4. Muddy Slide Fire
Size: 4,150 acres
Previously reported size: 4,150 acres
Location: 20 miles west of Kremmling
Containment: 0 percent
Cause: Unknown
Start Date: Sunday June 20th, 2021 around 3:00 PM
Updates: Summer rains continue to reduce wildfire behavior, allowing time for fire mangers to plan for treating the Muddy Slide Fire as a "long duration event."
Mandatory evacuation remains in place for residents on Routt County Road 16 between mile markers 12 and 21. The evacuation shelter is located at the Soroco High School in Oak Creek. The Hayden Fairgrounds in Hayden is taking livestock and the Routt County Humane Society at 760 Critter Court in Steamboat Springs is taking pets, but you must call 970-879-1090 prior to heading over.
Stage 2 Fire restrictions are in effect for Routt County. Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grasslands.
More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7566/
5. Trail Canyon Fire
Size: 881 acres
Previously reported size: 881 acres
Location: 10 miles northwest of Red Mesa
Containment: 90 percent
Cause: Lightning
Start Date: Friday, June 18th, 2021 around 5:18 PM
No New Updates: There has been no new growth on the Trail Canyon Fire in recent days. Firefighters will patrol the fire perimeter and extinguish any remaining hot spots.
More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7557/
6. Wild Cow Fire
Size: 560 acres
Previously reported size: 553 acres
Location: South of Baxter Pass in Garfield County, northwest of Fruita
Containment: 73 percent
Cause: Lightning suspected
Start Date: Monday June 21st, 2021 around 4:30 PM
Updates: The fire showed very little growth, with containment increasing to 73%.
“We are making good progress containing this fire,” said Incident Commander Ross Wilmore. “With the hard work of our crews on scene, we anticipate full containment in the next few days.”
More Information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7575/
