UPDATE: As of 4:31 PM, the fire was estimated to be 75 percent contained.
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a small grass fire estimated to be eight to 10 acres in size has sparked near Lakeridge Trail, north of Boulder.
Initially, four homes in the immediate area were evacuated, though this has now been extended to areas of Lakeridge Trail and Nelson Road. Meanwhile, Highway 36/North Foothills was closed between Neva and Nelson roads due to smoke limiting visibility and causing traffic to back up.
Images from the scene show at least one firefighting aircraft on site.
In a most recent tweet, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced that containment was starting to be gained on the fire, but also that it remained at about 10 acres.
This is a developing story.
Updates to the road closure can be found on the CDOT COTrip map. Additional updates on the blaze can be found on the Boulder County Sheriff's Office Twitter page.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.