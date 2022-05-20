Some Ouray County residents were told to "evacuate immediately" at 6:35 PM on Thursday night, after a wildfire started to spread in Uncompahgre National Forest. As of Friday morning, the evacuation order was still in place, with three structures already destroyed.
Located approximately 15 miles southwest of Montrose, between Simms Mesa Road and Government Springs Road, including Wildcat Canyon, the 'Simms fire' was last estimated at 371 acres with zero containment. In addition to the 3 structures that have been lost, 10 more are threatened.
A prescribed burn had been conducted in the area earlier in the week, with that blaze being monitored carefully. It is unclear if this may have played a role in the fire, with the cause still under investigation.
Crews met the fire with a rapid response in order to work on suppressing the blaze as quickly as possible. Late night and overnight efforts reportedly resulted in good progress being made against the fire.
While widespread snow is expected in a large portion of the state this weekend, the Montrose area will be skipped, likely to get less than an inch. Rain is expected in the area on Friday, but Saturday and Sunday will be warmer and partly cloudy.
Find more info on the official InciWeb page for the blaze here.
