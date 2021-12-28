The Oak Fire that sparked on Monday afternoon near Ken Caryl Valley was determined to be human caused, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office.
The fire started on the hogback near Colorado 470 and the Westerly apartment complex. It was last reported to be estimated at 152 acres and 50 percent contained, said the West Metro Fire Rescue at 12:24 PM on Tuesday.
Crews from the West Metro Fire Rescue, the South Metro Fire Rescue, Arvada Fire Protection District, the Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District, and The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control contributed to firefighting efforts.
Evacuations were issued for the Ken Caryl Valley and the Westerly apartments on Monday and have since been lifted.
"25 firefighters working today in steep terrain to extend fireline around perimeter & continue mop up. You can expect to see smoke from small hotspots in interior," said in a tweet.
Though officials have determined that the blaze was human-caused, it specific cause is remains under investigation as an arson case.
Part of extending fireline includes cutting through thick oak brush on steep, rocky slopes. pic.twitter.com/AkbaR5oTYF— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) December 28, 2021
