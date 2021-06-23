Colorado's second-largest fire continues to grow in Eagle County amid dangerous fire conditions.
Reported at 3,583 acres as of 10:45 AM on Wednesday, the Sylvan Fire has officially reached Sylvan Lake State Park on the park's southwest boundary.
Recent fire mapping appears to show that the fire has spread to the east and to the southeast over the last day, with most of the growth headed in the southeast direction.
Wednesday is expected to be another day of high fire activity, with weather in the area of Eagle, Colorado expected to hit the 80s, accompanied by a gusty afternoon. Thankfully, precipitation is in the forecast for the area from Thursday through Saturday, which could help calm the blaze depending on how that shakes out.
According to the most recent update, crews are currently working to hold the area of the fire that crossed Forest Road 400, also known as West Brush Creek Road. Crews are aided by two heavy helicopters and a light helicopter. Crews have also burned a fireline north and east of Crooked Creek Park as they work to keep the blaze from moving farther south.
The Sylvan Fire is located in Colorado's ski country, approximately 16 miles south of Eagle, which is in the same county as Vail and Beaver Creek resorts – neither of which are threatened by the blaze at this time.
Sylvan Lake State Park is a popular summer destination in Colorado's central mountains, spanning 1,548 acres and featuring a picturesque lake.
Learn more about the six wildfires currently burning in Colorado here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.