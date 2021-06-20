Evacuations have been ordered for a Colorado state park and its surrounding areas Sunday due to a wildfire, according to Eagle Valley Wildland.
The fire was reported 2 miles south of Sylvan Lake State Park near Eagle, Colorado about 3:15 p.m. June 20, 2021.
The evacuations are ordered for Sylvan Lake State Park, Yeoman Park, Crooked Creek Pass, and Sylvan Lake Road as of 4:15 p.m., the agency said.
Looks like the plume is growing FAST - I’m in Steamboat, about 80 miles north. @9NEWS We’ve got low humidity, temp of about 80 degrees and light gusting winds #cowildfire pic.twitter.com/IXE7MpoWQf— Trevor Hughes (@TrevorHughes) June 20, 2021
At time of writing, the fire has burned 50 acres.
Firefighting crews fighting the blaze include Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle River Fire Protection District, and the U.S. Forest Service. Residents are asked to avoid the park and the Lede Reservoir.
The wildfire is reported amid a Red Flag Warning for the area issued by the National Weather Service.
The warning reports conditions of low relative humidity and gusty winds from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to lightning from dry thunderstorms Sunday, the weather service said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.