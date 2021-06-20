Wildfire at Sylvan Lake State Park (Photo) Credit Eagle Valley Wildland

A wildfire reported Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Sylvan Lake State Park prompted evacuations.

Photo Credit: Eagle Valley Wildland via Facebook.

Evacuations have been ordered for a Colorado state park and its surrounding areas Sunday due to a wildfire, according to Eagle Valley Wildland.

The fire was reported 2 miles south of Sylvan Lake State Park near Eagle, Colorado about 3:15 p.m. June 20, 2021.

The evacuations are ordered for Sylvan Lake State Park, Yeoman Park, Crooked Creek Pass, and Sylvan Lake Road as of 4:15 p.m., the agency said.

At time of writing, the fire has burned 50 acres.

Firefighting crews fighting the blaze include Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle River Fire Protection District, and the U.S. Forest Service. Residents are asked to avoid the park and the Lede Reservoir.

The wildfire is reported amid a Red Flag Warning for the area issued by the National Weather Service.

The warning reports conditions of low relative humidity and gusty winds from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to lightning from dry thunderstorms Sunday, the weather service said.

Leslie James is all about Colorado when it comes to writing features, sharing adventures, and creating colorful galleries. She loves camping, hiking, mountain biking and snowboarding. Leslie joined OutThere Colorado in November 2020.

