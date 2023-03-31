Big fire in the field Photo Credit: rootstocks (iStock).

A pre-evacuation order has been issued for the Town of Morrison, located a few miles west of Denver, due to a new wildfire that sparked sometime before 2:30 PM on Friday, according to officials from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. 

Officials are reporting that the fire is located along the hogback south of I-70, near Alameda and C-470. The sheriff's office is referring to the blaze as the Hogback Fire. As of the time of publication, Highway 43 from I-70 to Morrison is closed while crews work. 

No information regarding the size of the fire, or containment have been made available at this time. 

This is a developing story. 

