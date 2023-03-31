A pre-evacuation order has been issued for the Town of Morrison, located a few miles west of Denver, due to a new wildfire that sparked sometime before 2:30 PM on Friday, according to officials from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Officials are reporting that the fire is located along the hogback south of I-70, near Alameda and C-470. The sheriff's office is referring to the blaze as the Hogback Fire. As of the time of publication, Highway 43 from I-70 to Morrison is closed while crews work.
No information regarding the size of the fire, or containment have been made available at this time.
WMFR on scene of a growing wildfire on the hogback near Alameda & C470. Smoke & flames are visible. Calling in extra resources, no evacuations at this point. pic.twitter.com/a5AkR91Zef— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) March 31, 2023
This is a developing story.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.