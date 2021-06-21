According to the official InciWeb website, the Sylvan Fire burning in Eagle County has grown to 1,424 acres in size, more than triple the 400 acres that was reported Monday afternoon. As of Sunday night, the fire was reported to have spread just 180 acres since sparking earlier in the day around 3:15 PM.
The Sylvan Fire is currently burning 12 miles south of Eagle, Colorado and just a half-mile southwest of Sylvan Lake State Park. The fire has been burning actively throughout the day and continues to burn to the southeast. This is not in the direction of the state park and firefighters have taken measures to protect the structures in the park should the fire grow in that direction.
Due to the proximity of the fire, Sylvan Lake State Park remains closed.
A risk to the infrastructure of the area continues to exist, as well, due to powerline in the burn area.
While the cause of the blaze is still officially under investigation, it is believed that it was caused by lightning.
Eagle, Colorado is located in Eagle County, which is also home to Vail, home to the resort by the same name. Beaver Creek Resort is also located in this county. The blaze is currently closer to Beaver Creek – approximately 15 miles away, while it's roughly 22 miles from Vail Resort. It's also worth noting that the blaze is about 13 miles from Mount of the Holy Cross, a popular fourteener. While these areas are not currently threatened by the fire, smoke may be visible and could impact outdoor recreation should the blaze grow.
Find more updates on the official InciWeb reporting page for this blaze.
