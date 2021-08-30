According to BLM Colorado Fire, the Indian Springs Fire in the Cañon City area is not anticipated to further spread. Crews were able to create a containment line around the blaze.
The fire is estimated at 1 acre in size.
Crews kept working the blaze through Saturday. It was official contained by 5 PM and the cause was lightning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.