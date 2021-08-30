File photo. Photo Credit: alptraum (iStock).

According to BLM Colorado Fire, the Indian Springs Fire in the Cañon City area is not anticipated to further spread. Crews were able to create a containment line around the blaze.

The fire is estimated at 1 acre in size.

Crews kept working the blaze through Saturday. It was official contained by 5 PM and the cause was lightning.

