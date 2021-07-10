A new wildfire burned more than 1,600 acres after it grew overnight amid strong winds in Colorado.
The Morgan Creek fire was reported early Friday in Routt National Forest in north Routt County in northern Colorado. As of early Saturday, the blaze reached 1,661 acres.
The fire is reportedly moving south, southeast and has entered the Mt. Zirkel Wilderness near Burn Ridge. Officials say a "large area closure" will be put in place immediately.
The origin of the Morgan Creek fire is south of Hinman Campground, which is south of the Seedhouse corridor where County Road 64 and Forest Road 400 intersect. The fire is burning north of Steamboat Springs.
County Road 64 is closed at the County Road 129 junction. Forest Roads 400, 440, and 442 are closed.
Routt County issued a voluntary pre-evacuation notice for some area residents. Click here to read more on the notice.
The Forest Service recreation sites along the Seedhouse corridor are closed, including campgrounds, trailheads, and the Seedhouse Guard Station.
The cause of the fire has not been released.
