Reportedly at 20 acres on Tuesday morning, a Tuesday afternoon update from the Summit County Sheriff's Office pins the Ptarmigan Fire at 83 acres – quadruple the size. That might not big huge compared to other fires Colorado has seen in the past, but the close proximity of this blaze to a heavily populated area makes this growth cause for caution.
Located just northeast of Silverthrone, rain moved into the area at about 1 PM on Tuesday. This rain helped reduce fire behavior, but also resulted in all aircraft being grounded. Winds that preceded the rain also resulted in the blaze being pushed further south.
An aerial attack continues to be the key way that crews are working to control this blaze, making the grounding problematic. The fire has proven to be too dangerous for ground crews at this time. Ground crews are strategically placed to protect nearby structures should the need arise. Personnel assigned to the blaze has increased to 100 people representing multiple agencies.
Approximately 300 homes have been evacuated, with other residents in the area under a pre-evacuation notice. At last update, homes were not under an immediate threat, though that update was announced prior to the most recent wind-driven growth.
Follow along with the official Inciweb page for the blaze for official updates and more information about evacuations.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.