Reported at 7,395 acres early on Wednesday, the Oil Springs Fire has since grown past 12,000 acres in western Colorado.
According to officials, the Oil Springs Fire, located 20 miles south of Rangely, is now 12,648 acres. This is based on a report that was released at around 11 AM on Thursday morning. This new report did not address containment, though that was stated to be 0 percent on Wednesday night.
At last report, there were 155 personnel working the blaze, with gaining containment being a key goal. Crews have improved containment along Highway 139 and have prevented the fire from spreading to the eastern side of the highest thus far. A hotshot crew has also been assigned to the south side of blaze, working to get containment from Highway 139 from the west. This highway remains closed.
Scattered showers occurred in the area on Wednesday, though this wasn't "wetting rain," according to officials. Clouds did help cool temperatures and increase humidity, but vegetation that's being burnt remains extremely dry and fire growth is still expected.
All evacuation orders have now been lifted and several roads have reopened, including County Road 23, County Road 122, and County Road 103.
Find more updates on the official InciWeb page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.