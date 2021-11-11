Don't be fooled by cooler fall temperatures – dry conditions and strong winds continue to keep fire danger high in Colorado.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, a wildfire that sparked in Cotopaxi on Wednesday night destroyed one structure.
A later update announced that the slow-moving fire was contained after moving into Bureau of Land Management land. The fire started around the 4200 block of Basin Drive. What sparked the blaze remains unknown.
A multi-mission aircraft flight was set to take place on Thursday morning to check for hot spots. An update regarding this scheduled flight has not been released.
The size of the wildfire was not included in the press release about the blaze, though it was likely small given how quickly it was contained. Either way, this fire serves as an important reminder that wildfire risk still exists in Colorado.
Drought continues to return to the state and snowpack lags behind the to-date median of the last 20 years. Strong winds that have been moving through have also contributed to creating a more dangerous situation.
