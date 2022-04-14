Following a week where five wildfires sparked in eastern Colorado's Bent and Otero counties, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has made an announcement about related damages at multiple recreation areas.
The most concerning damages took place at Fort Lyon State Wildlife Area, where 80 percent of the 523-acre space "suffered extensive damage." The extensive damage here is particularly problematic because the area includes a wetland habitat known for being home to the threatened Eastern black rail bird species. This threatened animal is a small bird that's known for its distinctive growl.
The black rail species tends to be very secretive, making them difficult to study and thus, making it difficult to fully understand the reasons behind their population decline. However, this decline is typically blamed on loss of habitat due to development and natural disasters.
The Oxbow State Wildlife Area was also heavily damaged, with 75 percent of the 410-acre space getting scorched. In addition to the damages to the land, three sheds were also destroyed and equipment was damaged. Extreme tree fall risk is set to keep this area closed indefinitely.
Also damaged was the John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area, which is next to the aforementioned Fort Lyon SWA. About five percent of this space was damaged, with the nearby John Marin Reservoir State Park getting sparred entirely.
Keller State Trust Land was also impacted.
The portions of the fires impacting state wildlife area land have been contained, with officials continuing to monitor the area for hot spots. A Thursday morning update from KRDO states that the Fort Lyon Fire is 50 percent contained and that Bent's Fort Fire is 25 percent contained. Both have scorched more than 2,000 acres each.
Officials have stated that they plan to reopen the state wildlife areas, but only once it is safe to do so. This will require an extensive assessment and clean-up, along with a likely recovery period.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.