The Black Mountain Fire, near the East Troublesome burn scar in Grand County, has continued to grow, resulting in a predictable forest closure in the surrounding area.
The most recent update on the blaze came mid-day on Monday, when the fire was reported at 170 acres, previously reported at 150 acres on Sunday. This growth pushed the fire farther south and east.
As a result of the blaze, which is located west of Slide Mountain and approximately 8 miles northeast of Kremmling, a section of Routt National Forest [see Editor's Note below] has been closed.
This closure is described as follows by the USDA Forest Service and can be seen on the map below:
Editor's Note: The official order on the matter of the closure indicates that the closure is in ARAPAHOE NATIONAL FOREST. Upon inspection of the map, this appears to be a typo and the closure appears to be in ROUTT NATIONAL FOREST. We're working on confirming this detail.
"From the southwest corner of the Arapaho National Forest Boundary [see Editor's Note above], continue east along the Forest Service boundary to Forest Service Road 112. Follow Forest Service Road 112 to the north to Forest Service Road 125, follow Forest Service Road 125 to the north edge of Township 2, Range 78, Section 5, then move west along that section line to the Forest Boundary. Closed roads and trails include: NFSR 112 system, NFSR 12, NFSR 121, NFSR 137.1A and 137.2B"
As detailed in the closure order, people are prohibited from "going into or being upon" this area, being on trails in this area, and being on roads in this area. Obviously, this order does not apply to those performing official fire fighting duties.
The order is currently in effect until December 31, 2021 unless rescinded earlier. It is subject to change. Authorities have noted that they expect this blaze to be an "extended duration fire."
At last report, 29 personnel had been assigned to the fire.
For the most up-to-date information about this fire, follow the Black Mountain Fire 2021 Facebook page. The InciWeb page for this fire can be found here, which is also where pre-evacuation notices can be found.
