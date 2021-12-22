An image of the blaze on Blodgett Peak that was published at 9:16 AM. Photo Credit: Colorado Springs Fire Department via Twitter.

An image of the blaze on Blodgett Peak that was published at 9:16 AM. Photo Credit: Colorado Springs Fire Department via Twitter.

After first being reported in the early morning hours of Wednesday, the Blodgett Peak Fire has remained active in Colorado Springs throughout the day.

While the fire has not grown, now officially estimated at just 0.3 acres in size, two small spot fires have also sparked in the nearby vicinity.

Though small, the fire has proven difficult to fight due to the rugged nature of the terrain in the area. Firefighters reportedly had to hike a mile in to reach the fire.

As a result of the fire, the Blodgett Peak Open Space and trail system has been closed to all foot traffic until further notice. This area is home to several hikes, with the most well-known option being a trail that summits the namesake mountain.

One big question remains in regard to this fire – what started it?

Officials have yet to release speculation. Fires are really only started naturally by lightning, with few exceptions, and the skies have been clear in hours surrounding the discovery of the blaze. Because of this, it is likely the fire was human-caused. Some have pointed out that this is strange, given the remote location of the fire.

Additional details about the fight against the fire and a potential cause will likely be released in hours to come.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.