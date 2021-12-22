After first being reported in the early morning hours of Wednesday, the Blodgett Peak Fire has remained active in Colorado Springs throughout the day.
While the fire has not grown, now officially estimated at just 0.3 acres in size, two small spot fires have also sparked in the nearby vicinity.
#BlodgettPeakFire 1403-1408 hrs MST pic.twitter.com/Vr0RU8r1v1— PBIII (Pete)🎄 (@PB3III) December 22, 2021
Though small, the fire has proven difficult to fight due to the rugged nature of the terrain in the area. Firefighters reportedly had to hike a mile in to reach the fire.
As a result of the fire, the Blodgett Peak Open Space and trail system has been closed to all foot traffic until further notice. This area is home to several hikes, with the most well-known option being a trail that summits the namesake mountain.
One big question remains in regard to this fire – what started it?
Officials have yet to release speculation. Fires are really only started naturally by lightning, with few exceptions, and the skies have been clear in hours surrounding the discovery of the blaze. Because of this, it is likely the fire was human-caused. Some have pointed out that this is strange, given the remote location of the fire.
Additional details about the fight against the fire and a potential cause will likely be released in hours to come.
