Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town.
A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
At about 3:30 PM, Otero County Sheriff's Office shared an image of the fire pumping out smoke, describing that it had "reignited."
La Junta Fire Department reported that this blaze was burning toward the Arkansas River, which it jumped to burn on both sides of the river. They also report that crews planned to fight the fire through the night with more crews set to arrive in the morning.
KKTV reports that this blaze reached 2,200 acres as of Wednesday morning. Despite the name of the blaze implying that the fire is at the historic attraction, a late Tuesday report from La Junta Fire stated that the attraction was "fine."
On Wednesday, the Otero County Sheriff's Office reported that this fire was 25 percent contained. Images that have been released from the scene appear to show scorched land, but no large flames. Bent's Fort has been closed to the public due to ongoing fire operations.
This video puts into perspective how close the fire got to Bent’s Old Fort. Workers said there is no damage to the fort inside or out. #cofire @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/GGHBEGPcgt— Ashley Nanfria (@ashleynanfria) April 13, 2022
A second fire also sparked on Tuesday, east of Las Animas, dubbed the Fort Lyon Fire. This blaze eventually resulted in the evacuation of all Fort Lyon residents, though this was lifted around 1 AM on Wednesday morning. A report from KDVR states that at one point, 145 people had been evacuated to the Las Animas Community Center.
A report from KKTV states that this fire had reached 2,600 acres by Wednesday morning. An estimate from the US Forest Service reportedly put the blaze at several thousand acres. A containment update has not been released, though the pullback on the evacuation order is probably a good sign.
On Tuesday afternoon, NWS Pueblo released satellite imagery of two large fires in the Bent County/Otero County area. Though they did not specify which fire is which, the blaze closest to Fort Lyon appears to be the Fort Lyon Fire, while the one closer to Cheraw appears to be Bent's Fort Fire.
Information about both of these fires has been relatively limited. There have been reports that two structures (AP report says "homes") may have been destroyed by the Bent's Fort blaze, with Colorado Parks and Wildlife also reporting that 75 percent of the 410-acre Oxbow State Wildlife Area was scorched on Tuesday, including a barn. Fort Lyon State Wildlife Area was also burned. Both have been closed indefinitely. John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area has also been closed as a precaution.
On Tuesday night, South Metro Fire Rescue announced that a wildland task force from Arapahoe and Douglas counties left to help with the fires.
The National Weather Service reports at least two more days of critical fire weather conditions in the area with strong winds expected.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.