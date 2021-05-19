The possibility of severe storms will be present in parts of Colorado much of the week, bringing a chance of heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds, wildfire burn scar flooding, and possible isolated tornadoes.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for central and southeast portions of the state until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday as thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rainfall over the mountains and far eastern plains.
Areas under the watch include Fremont and Huerfano Counties, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Southern Sangre, de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, and Wet Mountains.
Torrential downpours could also lead to risk of flash flooding in Spring Creek, Decker, Junkins, and Hayden Pass burn scars.
Flash flooding will be possible on the burn scars today as soils are already saturated from recent rains and strong thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. Please have a method to receive warnings and act quickly if flash floods threaten. #cowx pic.twitter.com/L51Xh7JvL2— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 19, 2021
"Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION," warned the National Weather Service (NWS). "You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued."
A Flood Advisory went into effect Wednesday for the East Troublesome Fire burn scar area until 1:15 p.m.
We have issued a Flood Advisory for the #EastTroublesomeFire burn area until 1:15 PM. A few heavy rain showers are moving slowly across the southeastern part of the burn area. #cowx pic.twitter.com/YBDE6mMEV2— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 19, 2021
Storms could also bring large hail, damaging winds, and possibly an isolated tornado to the eastern plains from Thursday through Sunday. The highest chance for severe weather will take place on Saturday, according to the NWS.
"Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car," continued the NWS. "Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way."
Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. Plan ahead and be aware of the current forecast and road closures before planning an outdoor adventure or traveling across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.