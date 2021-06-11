A 10-15-acre blaze dubbed the 'Straight Creek Fire' sparked in Summit County on Thursday evening, resulting in eastbound Interstate 70 lanes being shut down at mile marker 205 – the Silverthorne exit – around 7:30 PM. The lanes were reopened about two and a half hours later, but more travel impacts were on the way.
With firefighting operations lasting into Friday morning, crews have again closed one lane of eastbound traffic in the area of Silverthorne as of 9:35 AM, which is expected to cause some delays. Drivers are asked to move over and slow down while passing the scene. Do not stop and gawk.
The most recent images from the scene show smoke rising up from a forested area directly to the side of road.
Be aware of the possibility of a full closure while traveling in the area. It is likely that drivers will again be redirected over Loveland Pass via US Highway 6 if a closure is put back in place. This could occur if there is an uptick in fire activity.
As of 10:20 AM, authorities also closed the Straight Creek Trailhead, which is accessed via CR 51.
The Straight Creek Fire was described as a 10-15-acre wildfire burning in the Straight Creek area between Tenderfoot Mountain and Interstate 70 on Thursday night around 9:30 PM, which was the last update released.
