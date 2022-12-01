In terms of weather hazards, upcoming hours are about to be pretty wild in Colorado, resulting in the National Weather Service issuing six different types of alerts for the state.
Here's a breakdown of what warnings exist:
Winter Storm Warning: With a foot or more of snow approaching Colorado's mountains, travel could become dangerous in a large portion of the state between Thursday night and Friday evening. Wind gusts reaching up to 75 miles per hour in the mountains will further limit visibility, especially on high-elevation mountain passes. More details here.
High Wind Advisory: Wind speeds are expected to be high across much of the state through Friday evening. In the Rampart Range, Pikes Peak, Wet Mountains and Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the National Weather Service warns that gusts of up to 100 miles per hour will be possible. More details here.
Red Flag Warning: Due to strong winds and low relative humidity, fire conditions are dangerous in parts of Colorado, including the Front Range. Wind speeds will make the spread of fire happen rapidly. More detail here.
Winter Weather Advisory: This alert is activated in the San Juans, also related to incoming winter weather. This is a lower grade of alert compared to the aforementioned 'winter storm warning', with the brunt of this storm expected to hit the central part of the state instead of the southwest where the San Juans are at. Still, proceed with caution. More details here.
Avalanche Watch: Thanks to incoming snow, conditions in the backcountry will get dangerous. An avalanche watch has been issued for the Park Range, the Elk Head Mountains, the Flat Top Mountains, Vail, Williams Fork Mountains, Ten Mile Range, Gore Range, Red Table and Hardscrabble Mountains, Sawatch Range, Elk Mountains, and West Elk Mountains. It continues through Saturday. More details here.
High Wind Watch: While a high wind warning is active in some parts of the state, many other areas are on a high wind watch. The best advice in regard to this alert is to be prepared for high winds and blowing dust. More details here.
With so much going on, it will be important to pay close attention to the forecast, especially if traveling. Find information specific to your part of the state here.
