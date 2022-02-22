As a winter storm pushes through Colorado, set to dump up to 48 inches of additional snow, many people around the state felt a rapid temperature drop between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.
Two spots where the biggest drop was felt include Denver and Colorado Springs, both experiencing a temperature drop of 54 degrees between the two days, according to Wunderground historical weather data.
Denver reached 51 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday at about 10:30 AM before dropping to -3 degrees by Tuesday morning at 6:53 AM. Meanwhile, Colorado Springs hit 56 degrees on Monday around 2:54 PM before dropping to 2 degrees on Tuesday morning by 7:54 AM.
When these temperature swings take place during winter, they can be less noticeable, but consider that a 54-degree swing would also take place if an 80 degree day was followed by a day where temperatures hit 26.
Below-freezing temperatures are expected to be present in much of Colorado throughout the week, with temperatures to peak in the teens along the Front Range on Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows are expected to approach zero degrees, dropping below that in some areas. Strong winds on the Eastern Plains have resulted in a wind chill advisory, with National Weather Service predictions saying it will feel like -25.
Are you a homeowner? Here are some tips for winterizing your home when the temperatures are getting this cold.
