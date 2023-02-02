Image: Boulder Police Department (screenshot from embedded video)

Image: Boulder Police Department (screenshot from embedded video)

An entertaining video has emerged from Boulder, showing how difficult it can be to capture a raccoon that doesn't want to be captured.

In the clip, several people can be seen attempting to coax a raccoon out from behind a wall in a local store. Eventually, the raccoon pops out, sending the local animal protection supervisor on a 'wild goose chase' through the store's aisles.

The more you watch the video, the funnier it gets. For example, about 40 seconds in, someone makes the call to throw some sort of bottle across the floor at the raccoon, inadvertently also toward the person pursuing it. While the bottle was likely meant to scare the raccoon, the animal is unfazed, leaving the human to dodge the incoming bottle like it's a scene from Mario Kart. One thing is clear – few things are as chaotic as a raccoon being loose in a store.

Watch the clip below:

While raccoons aren't prone to attacking humans, they can carry disease, including rabies. They can also cause damage to property.

If you spot a raccoon somewhere it shouldn't be, contact authorities and let them use their expertise to handle the situation. Do not attempt to handle the animal yourself.

