An entertaining video has emerged from Boulder, showing how difficult it can be to capture a raccoon that doesn't want to be captured.
In the clip, several people can be seen attempting to coax a raccoon out from behind a wall in a local store. Eventually, the raccoon pops out, sending the local animal protection supervisor on a 'wild goose chase' through the store's aisles.
The more you watch the video, the funnier it gets. For example, about 40 seconds in, someone makes the call to throw some sort of bottle across the floor at the raccoon, inadvertently also toward the person pursuing it. While the bottle was likely meant to scare the raccoon, the animal is unfazed, leaving the human to dodge the incoming bottle like it's a scene from Mario Kart. One thing is clear – few things are as chaotic as a raccoon being loose in a store.
Watch the clip below:
It might not be Phil the groundhog or an @boulderosmp bear taking 400 selfies but we think this video of our Animal Protection supervisor trying to free, then capture then safely release this raccoon from a local business will make your day #GroundhogDay2023 #bouldercolorado pic.twitter.com/16mFbPBEhP— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) February 2, 2023
While raccoons aren't prone to attacking humans, they can carry disease, including rabies. They can also cause damage to property.
If you spot a raccoon somewhere it shouldn't be, contact authorities and let them use their expertise to handle the situation. Do not attempt to handle the animal yourself.
