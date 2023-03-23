A home in Colorado is getting quite a bit of attention after being featured on the popular 'Zillow Gone Wild' social media accounts. In less than 24 hours, more than 17,000 people have reacted to the posting of a dome-shaped home in Castle Rock that's definitely capable of turning heads.
With the official listing for the sale of the home posted by Colorado Home Realty, this dome-shaped abode is priced at $1,000,000, with three bedrooms and four baths found in 3,315 square feet of space.
Built in 1988, the house is on almost four acres of land, featuring a view of the Front Range mountains. In addition to a steam shower and multiple greenhouses, the house also has radiant floor heating.
Check out a few images of the home below and find more on the Colorado Home Realty listing.
