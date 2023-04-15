The Summit County Rescue Group recently took to Facebook to share a strange pattern in some of their recent calls--hikers that have lost their shoes.
"Are you wondering if you read that right? It's probably not a sentence we have ever used before in our 50 year history. The impact of very warm temperatures on our current snowpack is not to be underestimated," the post reads.
The group has responded to three calls for help on Quandary since Tuesday including a hiker postholing up to her chest, a solo hiker who lost a shoe, and a group of hikers including one that lost a shoe.
"But please don't go up there and lose any more footwear this week."
The Summit County Rescue Group offered the following tips:
- This is not a great time to go hiking, period.
- If you're going anyway, make sure you have skis or snowshoes. If you're an experienced backcountry skier, choose your skis. If you're not experienced with skis, choose snowshoes; otherwise you may have a whole new problem set.
- If you're on snowshoes, do your best to stay on the trail. You will certainly posthole, even with your snowshoes, if you get off trail. You may posthole with snowshoes even on the trail.
Remember when everyone was losing theor pants at the grand canyon? Hmmmmm
Jeeezz! don't remind me.
Its called Shrooomloss
Surely someone can come up with a conspiracy, alien, or Bigfoot explanation for this inexplicable phenomena. 😉
