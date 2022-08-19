Close up of the sun during a wildfire Photo Credit: Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda (iStock).

Between rain clouds, it's likely that many Coloradans are noticing a bit of wildfire smoke in the air on Friday. This smoke isn't coming from a local wildfire, but from other states.

According to the AirNow.gov fire map, smoke in Colorado appears to be traveling to the state from fires in Oklahoma. Another report from FOX31 predicted that smoke may also travel to Colorado from the Pacific Northwest states today.

In general, as seen on the map below, smoke levels aren't that bad and may not be noticeable to some.

Check out the official fire and smoke map below:

Map Credit: fire.airnow.gov.

Map Credit: fire.airnow.gov.

Air quality in Colorado remains relatively good on Friday, though some parts of the Front Range have seen air quality get a little worse, rated as 'moderate,' particularly in the Denver metro area and Colorado Springs.

