Between rain clouds, it's likely that many Coloradans are noticing a bit of wildfire smoke in the air on Friday. This smoke isn't coming from a local wildfire, but from other states.
According to the AirNow.gov fire map, smoke in Colorado appears to be traveling to the state from fires in Oklahoma. Another report from FOX31 predicted that smoke may also travel to Colorado from the Pacific Northwest states today.
In general, as seen on the map below, smoke levels aren't that bad and may not be noticeable to some.
Check out the official fire and smoke map below:
Air quality in Colorado remains relatively good on Friday, though some parts of the Front Range have seen air quality get a little worse, rated as 'moderate,' particularly in the Denver metro area and Colorado Springs.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.