A gunman entered a shopping mall in Allen, Texas on Saturday, killing eight people and injuring at least seven more. According to a news release from the Allen Police Department, two of the injured survivors were in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon.
The Allen's Mayor Ken Fulk made the following statement:
"We are a strong and caring community and we want all of the victims and their families impacted by this tragedy to know that we will wrap our arms around you, and we are here for you. The City of Allen pledges to offer our complete support. We know you are grieving, we are grieving. Rest assured, the nation and the world are also grieving."
On Monday morning, Colorado's Governor, Jared Polis, ordered flags at all public buildings to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of the victims.
Flags should be flown at half-mast until sunset on Thursday, according to the statement.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.