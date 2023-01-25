"Whose tracks are these?" wrote Visit Silverton on a recent Instagram post, challenging the public to help them identify several sets of tracks found around town.
Think you can help them out? Check out the post below.
Think you know what animal left any of these tracks behind?
You probably noticed some that look like this (seen below) – a common sight around Colorado during snowy months:
Here's my guess on those tracks –
They're most likely those of a snowshoe hare – a member of the rabbit family that's found in Colorado and is known for their large hind feet and for staying active during the winter.
According to the National Park Service, snowshoe hares' large feet help they move quickly above the snow. They've also got fur on the bottom of their feet, which serves as insulation and also gives them extra traction while hopping on slick surfaces.
Another aspect of this species that makes it unique is how it changes color depending on the season. In the summer, snowshoe hare grow a grayish-brown and in the winter, they grow a thicker, white coat. Each seasonal coat allows them to stay camouflaged from predators in each respective season.
What animal or animals do you think left the tracks? Let us know in the comment section.
(2) comments
I can see someone getting creative with attaching a kids three wheeled toy to a drone and dropping/lifting into the snow just so the world would scratch their heads..
#ThinkingWayOutsideTheBox!
My guess would be snowshoe hare, based on experience in the high Rockies.
