Photo Credit: Glenn Pettersen (iStock).

Photo Credit: Glenn Pettersen (iStock).

"Whose tracks are these?" wrote Visit Silverton on a recent Instagram post, challenging the public to help them identify several sets of tracks found around town.

Think you can help them out? Check out the post below.

Think you know what animal left any of these tracks behind?

You probably noticed some that look like this (seen below) – a common sight around Colorado during snowy months:

Footprints of a rabbit in the pure snow. Hare tracks in fluffy snowdrifts

Photo Credit: Vera Tikhonova (iStock).

Here's my guess on those tracks –

They're most likely those of a snowshoe hare – a member of the rabbit family that's found in Colorado and is known for their large hind feet and for staying active during the winter.

White Snowshoe Hare on snow

A snowshoe hare hopping across the snow. Photo Credit: impr2003 (iStock).

According to the National Park Service, snowshoe hares' large feet help they move quickly above the snow. They've also got fur on the bottom of their feet, which serves as insulation and also gives them extra traction while hopping on slick surfaces.

Another aspect of this species that makes it unique is how it changes color depending on the season. In the summer, snowshoe hare grow a grayish-brown and in the winter, they grow a thicker, white coat. Each seasonal coat allows them to stay camouflaged from predators in each respective season.

A snowshoe hare donning its summer coat. Note that the white feet are not always this visible. Photo Credit: BlueBarronPhoto (iStock).

A snowshoe hare donning its summer coat. Note that the white feet are not always this visible. Photo Credit: BlueBarronPhoto (iStock).

What animal or animals do you think left the tracks? Let us know in the comment section.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(2) comments

PvtChef66
PvtChef66

I can see someone getting creative with attaching a kids three wheeled toy to a drone and dropping/lifting into the snow just so the world would scratch their heads..

#ThinkingWayOutsideTheBox!

Report Add Reply
Henneshaugh
Henneshaugh

My guess would be snowshoe hare, based on experience in the high Rockies.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.